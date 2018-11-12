Kaley Cuoco says her love for husband Karl Cook grew stronger when they tied the knot in June this year.
The 32-year-old actress married the equestrian, 27, in a moving ceremony in June this year, and has said that although people tell her getting married shouldn't change the way she feels about her new husband, she insists that it did - but only for the better.
She said: ''It's the best ever. I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did. I'm just so happy to come home to him everyday. He's my dream guy.''
The 'Big Bang Theory' star believes the one thing that ties her and Karl together more than anything, is their shared love of animals.
She added: ''We're lucky that we both share the same love for animals. That's kind of what brought us together in the first place. So, we have a lot in common.''
And the couple also enjoy spontaneity in their romance, which led them to adopting multiple rabbits on a whim.
Karl said: ''She wakes up and she's like, 'I want to adopt a rabbit,' and by the end of the day we had two white albino rabbits.''
And Kaley then added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I woke up and said I wanted them and he goes, 'Let's go.' So we went and we have eight rabbits now. I have an illegal amount of rabbits that I've rescued and he's totally supportive of me.''
Their love of creatures is even something they're planning on passing down to their future brood, as although Kaley claimed last month she wasn't quite ready for children just yet, she already knows she wants to teach them all about ''animal rights''.
When asked about her number one lesson for her future offspring, Kaley said: ''It's animal rights. I think you need to be independent and you need to have your own life and your own situation and then whoever comes into it makes it even more magical. But yes, treating humans with respect, treating animals with respect. It says a lot about you and it starts at a very, very young age.''
