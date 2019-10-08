Kaley Cuoco has ''no problem'' living away from her husband Karl Cook.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star married Karl over a year ago, but the pair don't live together yet as they're still working on their ''dream house'', which they plan to move into as their first home together.

But Kaley has said she doesn't mind living separately for the time being, because she knows it won't be forever.

She told 'Extra': ''Life is about balance. It's great - we are building our dream house, so we're gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it's worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.''

Kaley, 33, previously discussed her unconventional living arrangements earlier this year, when she said she does plan on moving in with Karl ''eventually''.

She said in August: ''We're eventually going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we're at a lot. We're not together every single day.''

Although they don't live together, the actress knows the professional equestrian - whom she met at a horse show in 2016 - is the right man for her, because they both share a love for all animals, especially horses.

Recalling the first time they met, she said: ''I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show. It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning.''

The couple bonded over their shared ''love for animals'', and the 'Wedding Ringer' actress says she was attracted to Karl because his career working with horses meant he had a ''kind soul''.

She added: ''We share so much love for animals - we love horses and we love the sport. I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul. It's almost like he's the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It's really beautiful to see that patience he has with them ... he's so gentle.''