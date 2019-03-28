Kaley Cuoco praised the person who handed in her lost purse amidst her ''emotional week'' and said their good deed ''didn't go unnoticed'' when she went to collect it from the restaurant she left it at.
Kaley Cuoco has had her faith in people restored after a stranger handed in her lost wallet.
The 33-year-old actress left her purse at Sharky's Woodfired Mexican Grill in Californian suburb Calabasas but only realised at the end of the day and she was sure it was gone for good.
However, when she went back to the eatery, Kaley was pleasantly surprised to discover it had been handed in to waiting staff by a fellow diner who recognised her as Penny from 'The Big Bang Theory'.
Kaley has praised the person gave over her wallet and she will ''never forget'' their kindness.
Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: ''So I have had the strangest week, it's very up and down, very kind of emotional to be honest, probably just coming with the end of the show and lots of other things. But a really sweet thing happened to me a few days ago and I had to share. I left my wallet at a Sharky's in Calabasas. That was in the early afternoon and I didn't realise till the evening. I became really hysterical and didn't know where it was and retraced my steps and was like, 'Oh my God, I left it there, and it's gone. It's gone.' I was crying, I was so upset. So I called Sharky's and someone had turned it in.''
Revealing that the accessory had 'Penny' written on it, she added: ''Someone picked it up and saw it was me, and wrote 'Penny' on the front on a piece of paper, gave it back to their manager and left it there. Whoever did that, whoever is out there, thank you. I wish I could have met you, I would have given you all the cash in my wallet, or whatever was in there. I really would have given you anything. I was so grateful there was someone so sweet on this earth, and honest, and it didn't go unnoticed, and I will never forget that, because that could have been a very bad day for me.
''So whoever you are, whoever returned my wallet, and the manager at Sharky's, you guys were so nice! I came in crying, they were like, 'Penny!' So there is good in the world.''
Kaley is currently being seen on screen as Penny in Season 12 of 'The Big Bang Theory' - which also stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar as the main characters - which has been confirmed to be the last run of the CBS programme.
