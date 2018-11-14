Kaley Cuoco already knows what she is going to pinch from the set of 'The Big Bang Theory'.

CBS announced in August that the US sitcom would conclude for good after the 12th season, and the 32-year-old actress - who has played Penny since the show began in 2007 - has now revealed she is planning on taking home one of the paintings from the set, as she ''won't know'' what she's doing without it.

She spilled: ''There's a piece of art in the living room set - if you're looking at the set from the audience it's to the left - it has a big doughnut and a robot ... it's been there since the pilot and I'm going to take that home.

''It's always in my view and I've been looking at it for so many years.

''I think I won't know what to do unless I'm looking at it, so it needs to be in my living room.''

Kaley was heartbroken when she found out the news, but she's looking forward to being able to spend more time with her husband Karl Cook and their many animals.

Whilst she also teased she has a number of production jobs coming up through her own company, Yes, Norman Productions.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think a lot of horses, apparently a lot of pigs, a lot of bunnies. ''And being home with my husband. I'm excited about that.

''My production company [has] a lot of projects on the horizon, so I'm very excited to put on my producer hat and kind of go down that path.''

Kaley previously admitted she would have ''done 20 more years'' of 'The Big Bang Theory'.

She said: ''It's broken my heart. I am so sad that it's ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years.''

The news left the whole cast so stunned, they initially hoped it was a joke.

She said: ''I was bad, but everyone was crying... I think we were all hoping for a giant 'bazinga!'''

There have been rumours of a spin-off show, and though Kaley insisted she didn't know anything about the possibility, she'd jump at the chance to work with showrunner Chuck Lorre again.

She admitted: ''If he called me and said 'let's do something' tomorrow, I would.''

'The Big Bang Theory' is the longest-running multi-camera series in history and its final season will conclude in 2019.

The cast also includes Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Raunch, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg.