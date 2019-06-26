Kaley Cuoco underwent intense cupping and scraping therapy after being ''absolutely wrecked'' by her workout.

The 'Big Bang Theory'actress shared videos from her visit to specialist Flory this week, and she admitted in one clip she hasn't ''been able to actually move in weeks''.

She added on her Instagram Story: ''I don't even know how to function right now. First, I started with Ryan Sorensen at Proactive, at my gym. Which, shout out to Proactive Fitness, I am like, so obsessed with that gym.

''You just feel like a badass when you go in there. I love everyone there... I got my ass handed to me there, and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.

''I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk. I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse.

''If I don't take care of it, I'm going to crumble. You've got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.''

Explaining the scraping method, Flory revealed she was using a Chinese tool to scrape at the skin to release muscle tissue and improve circulation.

She said: ''I'm doing gua sha. Your fascia is intense and tight, and I need to remove it... your nerves and you ligaments get better.''

Meanwhile, last month Kaley, 33, admitted she was all ''cried out'' after work on 'The Big Bang Theory' came to an end.

She said at the time: ''I might be cried out, if that's possible. It's been an unbelievable couple days.''

Although the tears may have stopped, she was very emotional as she prepared to leave the show behind.

She added: ''There [have been] a lot of tissues. It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann's Chinese [Theatre].

''It's just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don't know, I just feel so grateful. It's been a gift, a gift of 12 years.''