Kaley Cuoco has branded her husband's choice of breakfast as ''disgusting''.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star took to her Instagram Story to share her spouse Karl Cook - who she tied the knot with last July - enjoying his morning meal of olive bread and shared how unimpressed she was.

In the clip posted recently, Karl says: ''I love olive bread.''

And Kaley responds: ''Ew, why are you eating olive bread for breakfast? That is disgusting.''

To which he replied: ''Because it's amazing.''

The 33-year-old star also wrote the words ''BUT WHY?'' across the clip.

Meanwhile, the actress recently admitted she is certain she's going to cry when she films the final episode of 'The Big Bang Theory'.

Kaley has played Penny since 2007 and admitted the last shoot on the Season 12 will be very emotional for everyone involved, and the team is going to do things slightly differently as tears in front of the studio audience are more than likely.

She said: ''We're actually going to pre-shoot the whole thing, so we'll have shot it, and then we will have an audience taping. That was probably because they knew I'd be crying the entire time.

''So we still want the audience experience ... so we're gonna still do the audience, but we will have taped it and shot it beforehand, so if the tears come unexpectedly, then that's just what's going to happen, because I guarantee you it's going to happen.''

Despite how difficult it will be saying goodbye to the long-running show - which also stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar as the main characters - Kaley is glad the comedy is ''going out with a bang''.

She quipped: ''I'm glad we're going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it's kinda true. We wanted to go out on top.''

Meanwhile, Kaley previously admitted she was planning on taking home one of the paintings from the set, as she ''won't know'' what she's doing without it.

She said: ''There's a piece of art in the living room set - if you're looking at the set from the audience it's to the left - it has a big doughnut and a robot ... it's been there since the pilot and I'm going to take that home. It's always in my view and I've been looking at it for so many years. I think I won't know what to do unless I'm looking at it, so it needs to be in my living room.''