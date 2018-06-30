Kaley Cuoco is set to tie the knot this weekend in Southern California with Karl Cook.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star will marry Karl Cook in Southern California and animals are expected to play a part in her upcoming wedding, Us Weekly reports.
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously admitted she didn't think she would want to marry again following her divorce from Ryan Sweeting.
She said: ''I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault - that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.''
Kaley previously opened up how animals will play a part in her big day.
She said: ''There's no info on when it's happening, but let's put it this way: There will be no animals left behind. Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us.
''He was a big animal lover when we met, and I think if you asked him if you would ever have rabbits, he would have definitely said no, but he's kind of falling in love with them too and he sees how happy it makes me, and he's become just as obsessed as I have.''
