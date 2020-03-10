Kaley Cuoco's romance with Karl Cook wasn't a case of ''love at first sight''.

The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role in 'The Big Bang Theory' - has admitted her attraction to the 29-year-old equestrian took some time to evolve after a ''weird'' first meeting.

Kaley - who tied the knot with Karl in 2018, having previously been married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting - told Us Weekly: ''I don't think it was love at first sight for us.

''We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later.''

Kaley thinks the story of her real-life romance represents a sharp contrast to the Netflix series 'Love Is Blind', where couples get engaged without ever seeing each other.

The blonde beauty thinks the series serves as a ''cool experiment'' - but she couldn't imagine doing something similar.

She said: ''I've really got to see you. I've got to see you ... You need to see me. That's just pure insecurity of, like, do you like what you see?''

Meanwhile, Kaley previously confessed she loves having a ''separate life'' from her husband.

The Hollywood star thinks her relationship works so well because they allow each other do what they want.

She said: ''I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy and yes, but yes we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me.

''He lets me be me and I let him be him. We decided early on.''

Kaley isn't keen to rush things because she wants their romance to last forever.

She explained: ''I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow.''