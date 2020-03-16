Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have moved in together - nearly two years after getting married.

The 34-year-old actress - who married Karl in June 2018 - has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she and her husband have finally decided to live together, sharing a photo of Karl kissing her on the cheek as she confirmed the news.

Kaley simply captioned the image: ''HOME (sic)''

The 'Big Bang Theory' star previously admitted she was excited to move in with her husband, saying she could hardly wait to ''open the door'' to their newly built home.

She said: ''[I] haven't lived in it yet so when I get home that'll be the first time that I'm in it. We're so excited.

''Neither of us have spent one night in the house. We haven't been there. It looks ready to go. I can't wait to open the door. We are really excited about that.''

Kaley is also looking forward to having ''a little staycation'' in her own home.

She explained: ''I kind of want to have a little staycation. I'm really excited to have the space for - [to settle]. I've never done that.

''We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that.''

The actress insisted she isn't scared to enter the next chapter of her life with Karl, as she believes they're ''totally ready'' to live together.

Kaley - who was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016 - gushed: ''I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know. We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy.

''Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it.''