Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have moved in together - nearly two years after getting married.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have moved in together - nearly two years after getting married.
The 34-year-old actress - who married Karl in June 2018 - has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she and her husband have finally decided to live together, sharing a photo of Karl kissing her on the cheek as she confirmed the news.
Kaley simply captioned the image: ''HOME (sic)''
The 'Big Bang Theory' star previously admitted she was excited to move in with her husband, saying she could hardly wait to ''open the door'' to their newly built home.
She said: ''[I] haven't lived in it yet so when I get home that'll be the first time that I'm in it. We're so excited.
''Neither of us have spent one night in the house. We haven't been there. It looks ready to go. I can't wait to open the door. We are really excited about that.''
Kaley is also looking forward to having ''a little staycation'' in her own home.
She explained: ''I kind of want to have a little staycation. I'm really excited to have the space for - [to settle]. I've never done that.
''We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that.''
The actress insisted she isn't scared to enter the next chapter of her life with Karl, as she believes they're ''totally ready'' to live together.
Kaley - who was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016 - gushed: ''I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know. We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy.
''Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Doug is all set to get married to his beautiful wife-to-be with wedding plans well...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
What movie do Faye Dunaway, Carrie Fisher, and Joe Mantegna have in common? That's right:...