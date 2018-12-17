Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are finally going on their honeymoon - five months after they tied the knot.
Kaley Cuoco is finally going on her honeymoon - five months after she tied the knot.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star married Karl Cook in July but they weren't able to head out on holiday after their nuptials because she had shoulder surgery so the couple are thrilled to now be enjoying a romantic trip to Switzerland to end 2018.
Sharing a picture from their holiday, she captioned it: ''The Honeymooners @mrtankcook (sic)''
Kaley had to undergo shoulder surgery during her honeymoon.
Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote at the time: ''When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ... thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya) (sic)''
Whilst Karl shared on his own page: ''Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow.... well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon ... @normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon (sic)''
Whilst some thought Kaley's shoulder surgery was unexpected, she revealed she had planned to have her shoulder surgery so soon after her wedding.
Explaining what happened in her Instagram story, she said: ''This was a planned surgery I've had for over a year. I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I'd have a babysitter. I'm in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy [her husband]. Or him kill me. (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Doug is all set to get married to his beautiful wife-to-be with wedding plans well...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
What movie do Faye Dunaway, Carrie Fisher, and Joe Mantegna have in common? That's right:...