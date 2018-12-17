Kaley Cuoco is finally going on her honeymoon - five months after she tied the knot.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star married Karl Cook in July but they weren't able to head out on holiday after their nuptials because she had shoulder surgery so the couple are thrilled to now be enjoying a romantic trip to Switzerland to end 2018.

Sharing a picture from their holiday, she captioned it: ''The Honeymooners @mrtankcook (sic)''

Kaley had to undergo shoulder surgery during her honeymoon.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote at the time: ''When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ... thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya) (sic)''

Whilst Karl shared on his own page: ''Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow.... well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon ... @normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon (sic)''

Whilst some thought Kaley's shoulder surgery was unexpected, she revealed she had planned to have her shoulder surgery so soon after her wedding.

Explaining what happened in her Instagram story, she said: ''This was a planned surgery I've had for over a year. I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I'd have a babysitter. I'm in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy [her husband]. Or him kill me. (sic)''