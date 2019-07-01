Kaley Cuoco says she's ''never letting'' her husband go in a sweet anniversary message.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star tied the knot with Karl Cook a year ago, and on Sunday (30.06.19) she paid tribute to their relationship with a romantic post to mark the occasion.

She wrote: ''Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!''

She shared a video showing off a personalised ring her beau bought her for their anniversary.

She said: ''Karl made me the most stunning sapphire mobius band ring, which basically means everlasting on and on.

''Honey it's the most gorgeous thing ever, I love it. I love it so much and it's pink sapphires. I love you.''

Kaley's gift to Karl was a stunning vintage pocket watch engraved with their anniversary date.

He added: ''You got me a Rolex pocket watch from 1911.''

To celebrate their milestone, the loved up couple spent the day together, and they enjoyed yoga, a pottery making class, and a Taco Bell dinner at home.

Meanwhile, the actress has previously admitted she and Karl were ''meant to have children'', and admitted she was already thinking about starting a family.

Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting - said: ''I'm definitely - I'm not there yet. I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids.

''But I'm a worker bee right now - kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we're meant to have children.''

She also revealed her love for Karl grew stronger after their wedding day.

She said: ''It's the best ever. I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did. I'm just so happy to come home to him everyday. He's my dream guy.''