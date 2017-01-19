Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, The Shires and more have been added to the line-up for the Isle of Wight Festival.

The 'Stay Together' rockers - fronted by Ricky Wilson - will be joined by the country music band and 'Say What You Want' hitmaker at the music extravaganza held at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight between June 18 and June 11.

Texas - who are fronted by Sharleen Spiteri - will perform at the iconic event for the first time in their career spanning almost three decades, following from their 25th anniversary as a group last year and the release of 'Texas 25'.

They will be joined by Example, Jonas Blue, Nothing But Thieves, The Sherlocks, Ward Thomas, The Undertones, The Alarm and Elle Exxe.

The star-studded line-up sees Sir Rod Stewart, Arcade Fire and Run-DMC headlining.

Also performing over the weekend are Bastille, Rag 'n' Bone Man, George Ezra and Jack Savoretti.

Talking about his debut headlining slot and only festival performance of the year, 'Maggie May' hitmaker, Sir Rod said: ''I have been very lucky to have played many of the world's finest venues and festivals - but never played the legendary IOW Festival.

''I am so excited to put that right. June can't come round soon enough.''

Over the years Isle of Wight Festival has seen a whole host of legendary acts perform including the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, The Killers and Sir Paul McCartney.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now.