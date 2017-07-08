The Kaiser Chiefs whipped the crowd up in a frenzy as they closed the first day of Cornbury Festival.

The 'We Stay Together' hitmakers wowed with an energetic hour and a half long set as they headlined on the Friday night (07.07.17) at the Oxfordshire festival.

The band - led by frontman Ricky Wilson - opened their set with 'Everyday I Love You Less and Less' as the crowd belted out the lyrics and sang along with them.

From here, they segued into 'We Stay Together' off their latest LP, which earned huge cheers from the crowds that had gathered to watch them perform.

However, it was when the stage lighting went red and the introduction to 'Ruby' started playing that the fans really jumped into a new level of excitement, with both young and old screaming the lyrics to the iconic song.

As the band charged through some of their biggest hits including 'Hole In My Soul' and 'The Angry Mob', Ricky tried to keep his swearing to a minimum for the family friendly show but when an expletive did slip out, he told the crowd: ''I'm sorry I swore; I know this is family friendly ... Close your ears kids ... S**t ... You took your hands off just as I was saying s**t! ...

''Sorry parents, I'm sorry, but they've heard worse. Like when you step on the lego in the morning or a plug.''

The group had the whole crowd waving their arms in the air as they sang 'Coming Home' and disappeared off stage before returning a few minutes later to chants of 'we want more'.

For the encore, they played 'Misery Company' before ending with an amazing rendition of 'Oh My God', making sure that as the crowd left they were still singing the catchy chorus.

Cornbury Festival continues on Saturday (08.07.17), where the likes of Scouting For Girls and Keane's Tom Chaplin will perform with Bryan Adams headlining the Pleasant Valley stage. On Sunday (09.07.17), Midge Ure, Imelda May and The Pretenders will take to one of the festival's three stages before Jools Holland closes what no doubt will be a memorable Fabulous Finale weekend.