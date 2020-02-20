Kaia Gerber doesn't want to be labelled as a model.

The 18-year-old star - the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman and former model Rande Gerber - launched her fashion career in 2017 with fashion house Calvin Klein and has since worked with Versace and Chanel, but despite her burgeoning runway success she doesn't want to limited in her career.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Kaia claimed: ''Well, I always like to say, I model - but I am not a model. Because once you put 'a' or 'an' ahead of a title, it staples that to you ... So, my advice to others who want to navigate new territories would be to not hesitate and just do what would make you proud. Never box yourself in.''

Kaia also talked about her new capsule collection with Jimmy Choo, her second collaboration with the footwear company.

The range features a variety of styles such as boots, mules and the ever-so-popular kitten heel.

And her modelling experience helped Kaia to create the perfect collection to suits everyone's tastes.

She explained: ''As a model, feeling like something is so genuinely you while simultaneously helping others create their vision such a fun experience.

''When designing this collection, I really wanted to make a shoe that my mom, my friends, or even my grandmother could wear. So, not so much, a certain type of girl - because I needed this to be for everyone. My mood changes every day and my shoes have to fit each mood so I wanted to be sure that I had a shoe to fit each mood.''

What's more, the brunette beauty is hoping she can use her platform to create more collaborations that benefit charities as 15 per cent of all sales from the Jimmy Choo x KAIA collaboration will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She said: ''I suppose we will see how this goes. But to be honest, anytime I can get a charity involved, I'd do it 1000 times over. It's really so fulfilling. If I'm gifted this incredible platform, why not?''