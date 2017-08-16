Kaia Gerber wants to ''send a good message'' to her fans.

The 15-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has said she believes it is ''important'' to be a good role model toward young girls, as she says she wants to be the person that parents are happy for their children to look up to.

She said: ''It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mum would want them to look up to. I now reach so many people, and it's hard for them to know what is real. I don't take any platform I have lightly. It's so important to send a good message.''

Despite having famous parents, the actress and model knows how to be ''down to Earth'', and says the best thing her famous family has taught her is to ''be herself and follow her instincts''.

She added: ''My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts. They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do. It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don't try to change yourself.''

And Kaia also reflected on the first time she found out her mother was famous during a trip to Disneyland, when people wanted to take a snap with 51-year-old model rather than the Disney characters.

Speaking to Teen Vogue magazine's September issue, Kaia said: ''I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!''