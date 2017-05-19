Kaia Gerber uses the term ''supermodel'' a ''bit lightly'' now she has become a model.

The 15-year-old catwalk icon has admitted she tries not to throw the term around freely to anyone involved in the fashion industry because she has acknowledged that her 51-year-old mother Cindy Crawford and fellow supermodels in the 90s including Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell were a ''popular'' group of fashion muses who were ''all individual''.

Speaking to Byrdie beauty, the golden haired beauty said: ''I think supermodel is a term used a bit lightly now, but back in the '90s, it was my mom, Claudia, Naomi, Linda, Christy - this whole group of girls that everyone wanted to be just like. They did a lot of work together, but they were all individual, which I really liked about them. No two of them looked the same.

''Each girl represented a different person that one girl could relate to, so if you couldn't relate to my mom, you could relate to Christy or to Linda or to Claudia. I think it was cool for young girls to have all those different role models.''

And Kaia has openly admitted to admiring her parent and the idols she worked with.

She added: ''And I look up to all of them, the image they've created for themselves, this group of really strong, powerful women. I think that is actually starting to come back with this new group of models.

''I've always been really into the '90s. I always love going back and looking at photos of my mom when she was closer to my age. You can't deny that we have similarities.

''In my eyes, she's the coolest, nicest person in the world. And I understand that she's 'my mom,' but we've actually become really good friends. As I get older, we get closer, so I haven't really experienced that teenage angst against my parents, which I'm glad about.''

And Kaia - who is the face of Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance - has ''always'' strived to be like Cindy.

She explained: ''And I've always tried to be more like her. I've always looked up to her in the way that she hasn't let anything in the business affect her.''

However, Kaia feels she is a ''40-year-old woman in a child's body'' because she ''always hangs out'' with Cindy and her friends.

She said: ''I've literally always been a 40-year-old woman in a child's body. From when I was five, I would always hang out with my parents and their friends, so I get along with 50-year-old's perfectly. All of my friends have always been older than me.''