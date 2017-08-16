Kaia Gerber is the new face of Hudson jeans.

The 15-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber has been snapped up by the denim company to front its latest campaign.

The new pictures were shot by noted fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, with art direction by David Lipman.

Although Kaia has already shot campaigns for brands including Marc Jacobs Beauty, her work with the Los Angeles based company is her first major apparel campaign.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis - son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis - joins Kaia in the Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign.

Kaia recently revealed she has received valuable beauty advice from her mother, including ''not to touch'' her eyebrows.

She said: ''She told me not to touch my brows. There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn't touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I'm glad I didn't.''

Cindy - who also has 17-year-old son Presley with her husband Rande - also advised Kaia to be punctual and be ''nice'' to everyone she meets in the industry.

She said: ''She teaches me things that could translate to any line of work, but it's mainly just being on time; she's always on time no matter what.

''She also taught me it's important to be nice to everyone, to learn everyone's names [on set] no matter if it's the photographer or the assistant.''