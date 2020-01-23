Kaia Gerber is teaming up with Jimmy Choo for a capsule collection.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber - has joined forces with the design house for her own spring-summer collection of shoes and boots, featuring four standout styles.

Speaking about the collection, Kaia said: ''I jumped at the chance to work with Sandra [Choi, the creative director] on my dream capsule of shoe and boot styles, it was such an honour to be able to brainstorm creatively and I am so thrilled with the result. I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a colour palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time anywhere.''

The collection features two boots and two shoes, including the K-Cruz - which is a lace-up snakeskin boot in a mahogany hue - the beige suede K-Jesse, the snakeskin K-Slingback which comes with a pointed toe, and the K-Slide, which is black with a small heel.

Kaia's collection also has a charitable aspect to it, as 15 percent of all sales will go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is a charity Kaia chose herself for the project.

She said in a press release: ''The mission of St Jude has always been closely connected to my family. From the beginning I wanted this collaboration to have a charitable element and I am so grateful that I can support this incredible organisation alongside Jimmy Choo.''

Jimmy Choo will debut Kaia's full collection on February 2.