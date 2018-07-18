Kaia Gerber is starring in Karl Lagerfeld's fall campaign.

The 16-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - is already planning a collaboration with the fashion house which is set to drop in September, but it seems she is set to cement her partnership with the brand as she's also featuring in the new adverts for its main collection as part of the fall campaign.

Kaia is featured wearing pieces from the new line, which according to WWD.com are inspired by Karl's love of architecture.

The designer is believed to have shot the images at his 7L studio in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, with styling by Carine Roitfeld, and Karl's own photographs of Parisian architecture decorating the background.

Whilst Kaia has been strutting her stuff for the camera for the brand's fall campaign, the images won't be used to the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia fashion line which is set to be released later this year, as the house says the collection will have its own separate advertising campaign.

Kaia's collaboration with Karl - whom she has previously worked with by walking in two Chanel shows - was first announced at the start of this year, when Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said they are excited by the venture.

In a statement, Pier said: ''When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together.

''We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in LA and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.''

The collection will team Karl's Parisian chic with Kaia's West Coast style, with the evening wear having a European influence and daywear inspired by the Californian look.

The new range, which will also include jewellery, sunglasses and shoes, will launch through a number of events in Los Angeles, New York and Paris in the autumn.