Kaia Gerber was ''worried'' when she was named Model of the Year.

The 18-year-old beauty scooped the coveted accolade at the 2018 Fashion Awards when she was just 17 and she admitted it left her panicking about what else she could still achieve, even though she's still in her teens.

She said: ''I was quite worried because I thought, 'Oh my God, what do I do now?' ''

Kaia - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - was just 10 years old when she made her modelling debut and didn't even realise it was work.

She told Grazia magazine: ''It was for Versace Kids and I loved it but I had no idea what I was doing.

''I didn't even realise it was a job. I was like, 'This is work?'

Although Kaia left school at 16 to focus on her career, she ''refused'' to stop learning and is an avid reader.

She said: ''I refused to let my education stop here.

''I just finished 'Normal People' by Sally Rooney - it's incredible.

''And I just read 'Norwegian Wood', I'd never read any Haruki Murakami before and I am very into that now.

''And I loved 'The Bad Girl' by Mario Vargas Llosa.''

Kaia and her mother also bond by reading the same books.

She said: ''My mum and I will read the same books at the same time. We read 'A Little Life' [by Hanya Yanagihara] together. We both had that week of grieving afterwards but at least we were having it at the same time and could talk about it.''

The brunette model wants to use her ''platform'' to do good, such as by donating a percentage of sales from her Jimmy Choo and KAIA collection to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She said: ''My mother lost her younger brother to leukaemia when she was four years old, and she's always been very closely involved with supporting St. Jude's. To do something of my own with them is very special.

''Modelling gives you a platform and opens doors.

''I'm just discovering that it's up to you what you do with that platform.''