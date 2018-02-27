Kaia Gerber has landed her first Chanel campaign.

The 16-year-old model - the daughter of catwalk legend Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber - stars in the black and white images which feature the SS18 handbag collection.

The campaign was shot by head creative director Karl Lagerfeld in Coco Chanel's Paris home, where Kaia is pictured lounging on the sofa wearing classic white mini-dresses and sporting accessories featuring the iconic ''CC'' logo.

Kaia is very much following in her famous mother's footsteps and has already walked for Calvin Klein, Marc Jaocbs, Saint Laurent and Alexander Wang as well as starred in a number of high-fashion campaigns.

Kaia's campaign follows her Chanel runway debut in the SS18 couture show last month, and not long after the fashion house announced that they were designing a collection of ready to wear pieces and accessories, called the Karl x Kaia collection, inspired by her West Coast style.

The up-and-coming model - who was only 13 when she signed with IMG - is proving to be very successful on social media.

According to Instagram's latest rundown report analysing the interactions on the accounts of professionals in the fashion business Kaia has the best follower engagement with her three million followers on the photo sharing site spending more time watching her videos, commenting on her posts and liking her photos than the huge fan bases of the most followed models, who include Kendall Jenner, 88 million, Cara Delevingne, 40 million, and Gigi Hadid with 39 million followers.

The model shares a mix of personal and work based images on her Instagram account and has a higher content engagement than the other models, meaning that her fans are more likely to like, comment and share her posts. Her brother, Presley Gerber is also a model and features in the top 10 engagement list alongside his sister, proving that the siblings are ones to watch.

The siblings recently paid a permanent tribute to their close bond as big brother Presley got Kaia's name tattooed on his arm. The 18-year-old model visited Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City during Fashion Week in order to get his 16-year-old sibling's name inked on his arm, along with the number 23 in Roman numerals.

And model Kaia posted the picture on her account with the caption: '''presleygerber best big bro ever'', along with three broken heart emojis.

.