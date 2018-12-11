Kaia Gerber - the 17-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford - was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards which were held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (12.10.18) making her the youngest person to ever receive the accolade.
Kaia Gerber was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.
The 17-year-old catwalk star - who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford - was presented with the prestigious prize on Monday night (12.10.18) at the ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall and her win made her the youngest person to ever be honoured with the accolade.
Kaia made her modelling debut last year in the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week and has since worked with some of the industry's most celebrated designers such as Valentino, Burberry, Versace, and Alexander Wang.
The teenager was picked as the winner in a nominees list which included Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow, and Kaia now is part of an exclusive club which contains the likes of Kate Moss, Lily Cole, Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne in receiving the gong.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Givenchy's artistic director Claire Waight Keller was awarded with the gong for British Womenswear Designer of the Year and was presented with the award in a surprise appearance from the Duchess of Sussex - whose wedding dress she designed when she tied the knot with Prince Harry this year.
Speaking of Meghan, Claire said: ''This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life. I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.''
Miuccia Prada was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award for her massive contribution to the industry over a 30-year spanning career, whilst Vivienne Westwood was the recipient of the Swarovski Award for Positive Change and British menswear designer Kim Jones was chosen to receive the 2018 Trailblazer Award.
British Fashion Awards winners:
Fashion Awards winners:
Brand of the Year:
Gucci
Designer of the Year:
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
British Designer of the Year Menswear:
Craig Green for Craig Green
British Designer of the Year Womenswear:
Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
Accessories Designer of the Year:
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
British Emerging Talent Menswear:
Samuel Ross
British Emerging Talent Womenswear:
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Business Leader:
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Urban Luxe:
Off-White
Model of the Year:
Kaia Gerber
2018 Trailblazer Award:
Kim Jones
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator:
Mert & Marcus
Outstanding Achievement:
Miuccia Prada
Special Recognition Award for Innovation:
Parley for the Oceans
Swarovski Award for Positive Change:
Dame Vivienne Westwood
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.