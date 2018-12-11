Kaia Gerber was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

The 17-year-old catwalk star - who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford - was presented with the prestigious prize on Monday night (12.10.18) at the ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall and her win made her the youngest person to ever be honoured with the accolade.

Kaia made her modelling debut last year in the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week and has since worked with some of the industry's most celebrated designers such as Valentino, Burberry, Versace, and Alexander Wang.

The teenager was picked as the winner in a nominees list which included Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow, and Kaia now is part of an exclusive club which contains the likes of Kate Moss, Lily Cole, Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne in receiving the gong.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Givenchy's artistic director Claire Waight Keller was awarded with the gong for British Womenswear Designer of the Year and was presented with the award in a surprise appearance from the Duchess of Sussex - whose wedding dress she designed when she tied the knot with Prince Harry this year.

Speaking of Meghan, Claire said: ''This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life. I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.''

Miuccia Prada was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award for her massive contribution to the industry over a 30-year spanning career, whilst Vivienne Westwood was the recipient of the Swarovski Award for Positive Change and British menswear designer Kim Jones was chosen to receive the 2018 Trailblazer Award.

British Fashion Awards winners:

Brand of the Year:

Gucci

Designer of the Year:

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

British Designer of the Year Menswear:

Craig Green for Craig Green

British Designer of the Year Womenswear:

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Accessories Designer of the Year:

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

British Emerging Talent Menswear:

Samuel Ross

British Emerging Talent Womenswear:

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Business Leader:

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Urban Luxe:

Off-White

Model of the Year:

Kaia Gerber

2018 Trailblazer Award:

Kim Jones

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator:

Mert & Marcus

Outstanding Achievement:

Miuccia Prada​

Special Recognition Award for Innovation:

Parley for the Oceans

Swarovski Award for Positive Change:

Dame Vivienne Westwood