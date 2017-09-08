Kaia Gerber, the teenage daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford, has made her runway debut with Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week.
Kaia Gerber has made her runway debut with Calvin Klein.
The 16-year-old star - who is the daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - made her first-ever appearance on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, which saw her graced the runway in Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show on Thursday (07.09.17).
And following her much-anticipated appearance, the brunette wrote on Twitter: ''CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel... I love you endlessly Raf! (sic)''
Kaia also gave her ever-growing fanbase a behind-the-scenes look into her fashion debut via her Instagram account, posting a couple of photographs of her pre-show preparations.
In one picture, Kaia is seen in the arms of world-famous model Karlie Kloss, who she has likened to a big sister.
And in another snap, she is pictured backstage wearing a white bathrobe as she's preparing to hit the catwalk.
Karlie, 25, - who is also the founder of Kode with Klossy - has hailed Kaia as a ''very special'' female and model, and the catwalk icon is ''excited'' to work with the brunette beauty more in the future.
Speaking previously, Karlie said: ''I'm excited to see the next generation - which is so funny to be saying at 25 - and Kaia is very special. I think she's a really smart young woman who's going to have a spectacular career in modelling - really, in whatever she wants to do. And I'm excited to share any wisdom or things I've learned from my experience with her, because that's just part of the privilege I get to have, being surrounded by strong women helping other strong women. Kaia's definitely a future strong lady herself.''
Meanwhile, Kaia's parent forewarned her youngest child her first fashion show would be ''exhausting''.
The 51-year-old supermodel previously said: ''I'm chaperoning her. I'm not going to be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show can be.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.