Kaia Gerber has made her runway debut with Calvin Klein.

The 16-year-old star - who is the daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - made her first-ever appearance on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, which saw her graced the runway in Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show on Thursday (07.09.17).

And following her much-anticipated appearance, the brunette wrote on Twitter: ''CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel... I love you endlessly Raf! (sic)''

Kaia also gave her ever-growing fanbase a behind-the-scenes look into her fashion debut via her Instagram account, posting a couple of photographs of her pre-show preparations.

In one picture, Kaia is seen in the arms of world-famous model Karlie Kloss, who she has likened to a big sister.

And in another snap, she is pictured backstage wearing a white bathrobe as she's preparing to hit the catwalk.

Karlie, 25, - who is also the founder of Kode with Klossy - has hailed Kaia as a ''very special'' female and model, and the catwalk icon is ''excited'' to work with the brunette beauty more in the future.

Speaking previously, Karlie said: ''I'm excited to see the next generation - which is so funny to be saying at 25 - and Kaia is very special. I think she's a really smart young woman who's going to have a spectacular career in modelling - really, in whatever she wants to do. And I'm excited to share any wisdom or things I've learned from my experience with her, because that's just part of the privilege I get to have, being surrounded by strong women helping other strong women. Kaia's definitely a future strong lady herself.''

Meanwhile, Kaia's parent forewarned her youngest child her first fashion show would be ''exhausting''.

The 51-year-old supermodel previously said: ''I'm chaperoning her. I'm not going to be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show can be.''