Kaia Gerber frolics on the beach in the new Marc Jacobs campaign.

The 16-year-old model has appeared in her second campaign for the brand's iconic Daisy fragrance as she appears in the campaign video to promote the new Daisy Love scent - which features notes of cashmere musk, driftwood, cloudberry and daisy tree petals - and shooting the video brought back memories from her childhood.

Speaking about the campaign in a behind the scenes video, she said: ''The concept for the new Marc Jacobs Daisy campaign is very beachy, fun. We're kind of just hanging out having the best time, it just brought back all the memories of me growing up in Malibu on the beach. I lived on the beach and was always in the ocean so I felt really in my natural habitat.''

Kaia - whose parents are supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - basks in the sun on the beach and plucks daisy petals before running into the sea with fellow models Faith Lynch and Aube Jolicoeur in the campaign video.

The new fragrance experiments with different perfume notes to celebrate Marc Jacobs Daisy's tenth anniversary and the fashion house wanted to feature the young model - who has already starred in campaigns for Vogue, Chanel, Versace and Calvin Klein - because her ''youthful and radiant'' appeal made her the perfect match for the new scent.

Posting images of Kaia on the beach alongside the other models, they wrote: ''Under blue skies on a golden beach, a new chapter of sisterhood begins. Introducing #DaisyLove, our new fragrance campaign featuring our Daisy muse, @kaiagerber''.

Marc Jacobs fragrances introduced the ''irresistible'' new fragrance on their Instagram page, saying: ''Introducing #DaisyLove, the addictive and irresistible new fragrance from Marc Jacobs. Undeniably feminine with a youthful yet sophisticated composition, Daisy Love fills the air with radiant florals and sweet gourmand twists.''