Kaia Gerber ''admires'' Karlie Kloss.

The 15-year-old model and actress - who is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - has admitted she looks up to the blonde beauty, as she believes the star has ''broken all the rules'' when it comes to modelling.

Speaking about Karlie, 25, Kaia told Teen Vogue magazine: ''I really look up to Karlie. She's broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others ... All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. 'Iconic' is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it.''

Karlie isn't the only model that Kaia looks up to either, as she also holds her mother Cindy, 51, in high regard, alongside other supermodels of the 90s such as Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.

She said previously: I look up to all of them, the image they've created for themselves, this group of really strong, powerful women. I think that is actually starting to come back with this new group of models.

''I've always been really into the '90s. I always love going back and looking at photos of my mom when she was closer to my age. You can't deny that we have similarities.

''In my eyes, she's the coolest, nicest person in the world. And I understand that she's 'my mom,' but we've actually become really good friends. As I get older, we get closer, so I haven't really experienced that teenage angst against my parents, which I'm glad about.''

And Kaia has ''always'' strived to be more like her mother.

She added: ''And I've always tried to be more like her. I've always looked up to her in the way that she hasn't let anything in the business affect her.''