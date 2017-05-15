Kaia Gerber is still waiting to go on her first ''official date'' with a boy.

The 15-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber - is yet to go on her first date and have her first boyfriend, according to the 51-year-old model.

Cindy shared: ''I feel like she hasn't really gone on an official date yet.

''[She] did go to prom with kind of a friend, but she hasn't had, like, the first boyfriend yet - and if Rande and Pressley have anything to say about it ...''

Kaia, for her part, also feels like her father and her 17-year-old brother Presley will be more vocal about her first date than her mother would be.

She told ET Online: ''I think she's the last one that would have an issue with [dating].

''They'd first have to get through my brother and my dad so she wouldn't ... if they got through them, she'd be ecstatic.''

Meanwhile, Cindy recently admitted she wishes people wouldn't ''point out'' she's looking older on social media.

The 51-year-old catwalk icon - who in the 1980s and 90s was one of the original supermodels along with Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista - knows she cannot do anything to halt the ageing process, but she would prefer it if internet users would stop criticising her for showing signs of maturity.

Speaking earlier this year, the brunette beauty - who was married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 until 1995 - said: ''I guess I don't have a choice. My only thing is that no one on social media needs to point out how I'm ageing. I know. The aspect of our society that wants to criticise everyone else saddens me.''