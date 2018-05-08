Kaia Gerber ''steals'' Cindy Crawford's vintage clothes.

The 16-year-old model - whose famous mother was dubbed one of 'The Magnificent Seven' of the catwalk alongside fellow '90s supermodels Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson and Claudia Schiffer - loves to take fashion inspiration from her mum's famous looks and wishes she could fit into her designer shoe collection.

She said: ''We're not the same shoe size which is upsetting because I thought I could steal all of her shoes, but I definitely take a lot of her vintage pieces - those are the most iconic.''

But although the pair - who both walked in Versace's season-highlight spring/summer 2018 show last year - exchange style tips, Cindy hasn't given her advice on following in her runway footsteps.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she confessed: ''She's never given me a catwalk lesson, I've definitely watched her work, but we're not at home just walking down the hallways of our house together!''

And Kaia has been given advice from Cindy - who also has son Presley Gerber, 18, with husband Rande Gerber, 56 - on how to succeed in the modelling industry and loves how ''down to earth'' her upbringing was because her famous parents made sure to ''separate work and home life''.

She explained: ''Don't do anything you don't want to do and follow your instincts, I've seen her do that and how far it's gotten her.

''I admire how down to earth my mom is ... everyone would ask me what's it like to have Cindy Crawford as your mom, but Cindy Crawford (the supermodel) wasn't my mom - she did a really good job of separating her work and home life.''