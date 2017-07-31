Kaia Gerber finds it ''difficult'' juggling her modelling career with her education.

The 15-year-old model - who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber - has admitted she struggles to balance her studies with fronting campaigns for designer brands, although she knows her schooling takes priority.

Speaking to Miss Vogue, the brunette beauty said: '' It's really difficult, because you have a lot of different things going on. I go to school everyday, and that does come first.

''I try to separate my modelling work from my school life because I don't want people to think of me differently or that I am a certain way because of it. I think I do a pretty good job of separating it, I don't really talk about it with my friends. Other than my friends that are part of the industry, and I guess that's different.''

And the fashion muse will use her ''free time'' to pose in front of the camera , although she considers her job more of a hobby.

She added: ''I use my free time for work, but because I love it so much, it doesn't feel like work and I still have fun with it. I don't really have days where I can sit and do nothing.''

However, Kaia doesn't complain about her busy schedule because she has ''always'' wanted to be a model, and loves being able to meet new people.

Kaia - who is the face of Marc Jacobs and fronts the brand's campaign for their Daisy fragrance - said: ''I think it was always something that I knew that I wanted to do. But I would never of thought that I'd be doing Daisy Marc Jacobs ten years later.

''My favourite thing about being a model is the people that I meet. I don't think there's any other job where you get to learn so many things about so many different people. I just love forging new relationships.''