Kaia Gerber has to ''teach'' her brother Presley about the fashion industry.

The 15-year-old model - who was announced as the brand ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty earlier this year - ''loves'' that her 17-year-old sibling works in the same business as her, but she has admitted she often has to sit him down and talk about the significant figures in the sphere, including designers and recognised photographers, because he doesn't ''really know much'' about them.

The brunette beauty - who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber - told PEOPLE: ''I love it because I just see him doing so well. He doesn't really know much about the industry, so I get to teach him. He'll be like 'oh, I met this person,' and I'm like 'Presley, do you know who that is? It's this designer or that designer,' so I'll be on set and introduce him to people.''

And the catwalk icon has revealed she doesn't get fed up of working alongside her brother and is filled with excitement when the pair are booked for a job together because they can support one another when shooting new campaigns.

She explained: ''I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited. At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry - to have someone there that you're comfortable with.''

But the 'Sister Cities' actress - who is the face of Marc Jacob's Daisy fragrance - is still surprised her modelling career has been so successful and she represents the luxury label.

She said: ''I never could have imagined this would happen, especially this early in my career, so to be a part of a brand, who I've always looked up to the people associated with is kind of amazing. I would see the Daisy by Marc Jacobs ads and think, 'Those women embody femininity and a carefree spirit,' so thinking someone might view me that way or at least knowing Marc sees me that way is incredible.''