Kaia Gerber has created her own limited edition bag for Marc Jacobs.

The 15-year-old model joined forces with the designer brand earlier this year, which saw her named the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty and Marc Jacobs fragrance line, and the star has now tried her hand at designing by putting her own spin on the label's signature Snapshot bag.

Speaking about her latest venture, Kaia - who is the daughter of 51-year-old supermodel Cindy Crawford - said: ''I've always loved customizing my own clothes, so working with Marc's design team on this collaboration was so fun.''

Kaia's version of the small cross body bag features an array of materials combined to create a patchwork-style accessory as it includes embossed leather, gold textured fabric, pink glitter fabric, as well as slogan motifs.

And the youngster has revealed the seventies era inspired her latest project.

She said: ''My main inspiration was 70s patches, and they really understood my creative vision.''

The fashion house has also taken to social media to share the news and details of the latest merchandise.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty holding the bag across her face, which was posted on the Marc Jacobs Instagram account, read: ''Metallic embossed leather, pink glitter vinyl, black saffiano and multi colored disco inspired patches. Introducing the Marc Jacobs x @KaiaGerber#MJSnapshot(sic).''

Whilst another post was captioned: ''@KaiaGerber, the face of @MarcBeauty and @MarcJacobsFragrances, has collaborated with us to create a limited edition #MJSnapshot sold in Marc Jacobs boutiques and marcjacobs.com (sic).''

Kaia decided to re-design the iconic item because she regularly wears the product herself, and has hailed it as her ''emergency kit'' that she wears ''everywhere''.

Speaking about the product, she said: ''I use the Snapshot bag as a sort of emergency kit. I like to carry it everywhere and fill it with things I know I'll need in my everyday life. For example: a phone charger, my Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème, and my wallet.''