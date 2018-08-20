Kaia Gerber has created a capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld.

The 16-year-old model has collaborated with the 84-year-old legend on a selection of streetwear pieces, which combine her laid-back California style with his strong and traditional signature look.

The range, which will be made available on the August 30, includes cropped hoodies, cutout dresses, leather fingerless gloves and a cotton tuxedo blazer with Kaia's name embroidered on the collar.

Ahead of the collaboration preview, Kaia has also fronted advertisements for the design legend's fall campaign, which is inspired by Karl's love of architecture.

The designer is believed to have shot the images for the campaign at his 7L studio in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, with styling by Carine Roitfeld, and Karl's own photographs of Parisian architecture decorating the background.

Kaia's collaboration with Karl - whom she has previously worked with by walking in two Chanel shows - was first announced at the start of this year, when Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said they are excited by the venture.

In a statement, Pier said: ''When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together.

''We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in LA and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.''

The new range, which will also include jewellery, sunglasses and shoes, will launch through a number of events in Los Angeles, New York and Paris in the autumn.