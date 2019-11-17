Kaia Gerber bought Pete Davidson a customised confetti cake to celebrate his 26th birthday.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford - reportedly pulled out all the stops for the comedy star's big day, buying the special cake at Magnolia Bakery in New York City's West Village.

The confetti cake featured pink frosting and the words, ''Happy birthday, Pete!''

Kaia and Pete - who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande - were romantically linked for the first time back in October.

And a source close to the high-profile duo recently confirmed that they're now officially dating.

The source told Us Weekly: ''Pete and Kaia are dating and they've been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low-profile.''

By contrast, another insider previously claimed that Pete - who also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year - had nothing ''outwardly romantic going on'' with Kaia.

Earlier this month, the pair met up for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, but sources insisted the date was ''casual'' and seemed to be platonic, with the pair seeming ''friendly'' rather than romantically involved.

The eyewitness shared at the time: ''They had a casual two-hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night. It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner.

''Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving. They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off.

''They are spending time together and having fun. They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh.''