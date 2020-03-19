Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman have been giving each other makeovers whilst ''quarantining''.

The 18-year-old model-and-actress and her '13 Reasons Why' actor pal have been busy experimenting with bold looks during the coronavirus pandemic, and took to Instagram to show off the results.

Alongside a series of snaps of them both, one showing Kaia's heart-shaped lipstick and multi-coloured eyes, Tommy wrote on Instagram: ''getting decent at makeup during this time! good to have hobbies and loved ones and family while quarantining. also add me on tik tok. (kaia did my beat, i did hers) (sic)''

The pair have also been entertaining fans on TikTok by doing a dance challenge.

Meanwhile, Kaia - whose mother is model Cindy Crawford - recently admitted she was ''worried'' when she was named Model of the Year.

The blonde beauty scooped the coveted accolade at the 2018 Fashion Awards when she was just 17 and she admitted it left her panicking about what else she could still achieve, even though she's still in her teens.

She said: ''I was quite worried because I thought, 'Oh my God, what do I do now?' ''

Kaia was just 10 years old when she made her modelling debut and didn't even realise it was work.

She added: ''It was for Versace Kids and I loved it but I had no idea what I was doing.

''I didn't even realise it was a job. I was like, 'This is work?'''