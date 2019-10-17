Kacey Musgraves wrote music while high on LSD.

The 31-year-old country singer thinks there's nothing ''scary'' about the hallucinogenic drug as it ''opens your mind'' and she's even an advocate for using it as part of treatment for mental health issues.

She said of the drug after taking it before writing songs like 'Slow Burn' and 'Oh, What a World': ''It opens your mind in a lot of ways. ''It doesn't have to be scary. People in the professional worlds are using it, and it's starting to become an option for therapy. Isn't that crazy?''

Kacey married Ruston Kelly in October 2017 and she admitted she was worried she wouldn't be able to find inspiration for her latest album, 'Golden Hour', because she felt so happy.

She told W magazine: ''Going into the newest album, I was like, 'Man, I'm happy now. I'm getting married. I'm like, What the f**k am I going to do? Am I still able to write?' It was nice to know I could still create.''

The 'Butterflies' singer is currently on her 'Oh, What a World' tour, which wraps in March, and she admitted her first headlining concert series has been a ''trippy'' experience.

She said: Performing is this big energy exchange between someone onstage and the audience.

''If I step back and look at it, it's a really trippy thing to think about.''

When she was at school, Kacey admitted she could be disruptive because she was very ''bored''.

She admitted: ''I wouldn't say I was the best student by any means.

''I found myself bored by conventional learning methods, and I just felt like I wanted something else. I kind of had a little bit of sass going on.''