The country star laid down the tracks for A Very Kacey Christmas between May and July of 2016, and admits she went all-out to make everyone feel festive as they sweated through the summer.

"It was kind of bizarre," she tells A Taste of Country. "I was sweating while making a Christmas album. In the studio, every musician had their own stocking, we had cider, we had lights everywhere. It was very festive."

And Christmas came early for Kacey after she landed a tour slot with one of her musical heroes - George Strait.

"Obviously I'm from Texas so it's a Texan's dream to be playing a show with the King," she adds. "He's still got it. He looks amazing, I think he sounds even better. It's hit after hit after hit. It brings back all these memories, all these songs that you remember.

"I'm so thankful he asked me to be out there."