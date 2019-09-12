Kacey Musgraves says experimenting with psychedelic drugs has ''brought'' her ''closer to our planet''.

The country pop star has been open about her use of hallucinogenics in the past and has admitted her acid trips have helped her develop a greater appreciation for the environment.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''They've brought me closer to our planet and to humanity.

''I've walked away with a lot of little gifts.''

The 31-year-old Grammy-winner insisted she doesn't care what other people think about her using the drugs because she is just being herself.

She said: ''If I go down in flames for being me, well then, hey, I f***ing tried.

''At least I went down in flames for something that I was.''

The 'Slow Burn' singer also admitted she has a ''rebellious spirit'' and ''sarcastic nature'' and has always done everything in her career ''completely'' on her own ''terms''.

She added: ''From the get-go, I wasn't going to sign a record deal unless I could completely do it on my terms.

''And yeah, there've been moments when I've been asked to change lyrics or to do things I wasn't into. ''But I'm not going to bend in hopes that it's going to reach more people or whatever. It's just not worth it.''

Kacey previously revealed she penned the track 'Mother' from her acclaimed 2018 LP 'Golden Hour' on an acid trip and spoke of the ''positive effects'' of psychedelics such as mushrooms.

She said: ''I'm not going to tell anybody to run out and do anything that wouldn't be suitable for their mind or their lifestyle, but it did have positive effects for me.

''It made me more compassionate as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a partner.''

Speaking about how her trips give her ''perspective'' and make her ''care for the Earth'', she added: ''It put me in my place in the universe, gave me perspective that I think everyone should have.

''Yes, we're all special, but we're also nothing, just a fraction of a grain of sand in the book of time, and make what you have counts and make the relationships around you mean something.

''And care for the Earth because we only have one. ''Whenever you are affected by hallucinogenics, especially mushrooms, you care for the Earth.

''When you're, like, tripping, it just floods out.''