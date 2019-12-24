Kacey Musgraves is ''so particular'' about her style and make-up.

Celebrity make-up artist Moani Lee - whose clients also include Kacey's country peers Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris - has revealed the 'Space Cowboy' singer wants to give her fans the ''full 360 experience'' when it comes to her music and her ''visual'' image.

Moani told the London Evening Standard: ''Kacey is so particular, in the best way possible, about the full 360 experience of her artistry.

''It's definitely rooted in her songwriting and her music, but it translates into the visual aspects of her show choices down to the clothing, makeup, and hair.''

The beauty specialist also revealed that Kacey is ''one of few'' of her list of A-list clients who loves to rock glitter on her eyelids, which is fun to experiment with for the stage.

She said: ''I have to say that Kacey was probably one of the few clients of mine that was into glitter. I don't know where it started for her, but it's been fun to play with a range of textures and shine.

''I think the stage is a wonderful platform to toy with some extremes because when you're in an arena with 20,000 people or more, the dimension of what you see on stage can be made more dramatic - you have a little bit more room to push the elements.''