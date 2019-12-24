Kacey Musgraves is very ''particular'' when it comes to her style and make-up because she wants to give her fans the ''full 360 experience'' as an artist.
Kacey Musgraves is ''so particular'' about her style and make-up.
Celebrity make-up artist Moani Lee - whose clients also include Kacey's country peers Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris - has revealed the 'Space Cowboy' singer wants to give her fans the ''full 360 experience'' when it comes to her music and her ''visual'' image.
Moani told the London Evening Standard: ''Kacey is so particular, in the best way possible, about the full 360 experience of her artistry.
''It's definitely rooted in her songwriting and her music, but it translates into the visual aspects of her show choices down to the clothing, makeup, and hair.''
The beauty specialist also revealed that Kacey is ''one of few'' of her list of A-list clients who loves to rock glitter on her eyelids, which is fun to experiment with for the stage.
She said: ''I have to say that Kacey was probably one of the few clients of mine that was into glitter. I don't know where it started for her, but it's been fun to play with a range of textures and shine.
''I think the stage is a wonderful platform to toy with some extremes because when you're in an arena with 20,000 people or more, the dimension of what you see on stage can be made more dramatic - you have a little bit more room to push the elements.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...