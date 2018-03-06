Kacey Musgraves has made her new album to ''reach people way outside of country music'' - and she's prepared for the potential backlash.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter is getting ready to release her LP 'Golden Hour' later this month and has written every track on the record, with many tracks inspired by her October 2017 marriage to fellow country artist Ruston Kelly.

Kacey readily admits her songs have more of a pop sound and she hopes it will help her pick up a new group of fans and she hopes her fresh artistic direction won't alienate the country community.

In an interview with the Nashville Special issue of Music Week, she said: ''I'm really excited and anxious for everyone to hear the album. I'm not going to lie, it was a little daunting. There's a lot of traditionalists, especially in the Americana world, that feel you almost have to prove how country you are, or stay a certain type of country to be country, but that's just not the way music is supposed to be made.''

Speaking about her hopes for the LP, she added: ''I've been trying to channel this album reaching people way outside of country music, but also including the people that have been there for me. Hopefully, all sides will find some joy in it.''

Kacey - who is headlining this year's Country To Country Festival in the UK - believes her use of synthesisers could draw her the most ire from the country purists.

The 'Dime Store Cowgirl' singer said: ''There's going to be people who are going to say, 'Oh, she's made a pop album - there's synthesisers on this!' I always want to go wherever I'm led, wherever I'm inspired to go. That's what happened this time.''