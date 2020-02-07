Kacey Musgraves' candle inspired by her song 'Slow Burn' has sold out.

The 31-year-old singer teamed up with Los Angeles-based brand Boy Smells to release a scented block of wax which is the named after her opening track from her fourth studio album, 'Golden Hour'.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news this week, Kacey told her fans: ''I brought my song 'Slow Burn' to life in the form of a smell.

''The scentiment is exactly what the song sounds like. It's a little dank. A little crisp. Androgynous. Floaty. Earthy. Grounded. It's the smell of a fire faintly drifting on the breeze as you walk to your favourite bar down the street and cherish slow sips of your favourite wine.

''Briefly thinking about strangers on the other side of the globe in Beijing rushing into work but you're right here, admiring the fading colours of the disappearing sunset and enjoying exactly where you are in all senses (sic)''

The candle costs $39 (£30), and according to a description on the Boy Smells website, it features notes of incense, black pepper, elemi, guaiac, raspberry, tonka, amber and smoked papyrus.

It comes in a matte gradient glass tumbler with metallic label.

Kacey was delighted to join the creative market and to work with the American brand.

She added: ''This was really a fun creative challenge for me and I'm a big fan of @boy__smells - a queer brand with Texas roots. Hope you love what we created. Burn in a hurry.''

The 'Rainbow' hitmaker's move into the candle industry comes after Gwyneth Paltrow hit headlines last month when she released a controversial candle called 'This Smells Like My Vagina', which included notes of geranium and bergamot, on her lifestyle website Goop.

Kacey's candle is expected to be restocked shortly.