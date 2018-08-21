Kacey Musgraves feels there is a ''big lack in female voices'' in the country music industry.

The 'Follow Your Arrow' hitmaker would love to see more women in the industry but admits she is frustrated by the stereotyping women have to face.

Speaking to Reese Witherspoon for her Shine On With Reese series, she said: ''You look at the charts and you see a big lack in female voices. If you look at the Top 40 you might see three women. One thing I've experienced as a woman on this path ... is I can be meeting the same radio station people or people in the industry as a male artist but there's an extra pressure on me to be accommodating or nice.''

Meanwhile, Kacey previously confessed she made her new album 'Golden Hour' to ''reach people way outside of country music'' - and she's prepared for the potential backlash.

She said: ''I'm really excited and anxious for everyone to hear the album. I'm not going to lie, it was a little daunting. There's a lot of traditionalists, especially in the Americana world, that feel you almost have to prove how country you are, or stay a certain type of country to be country, but that's just not the way music is supposed to be made.''

Speaking about her hopes for the LP, she added: ''I've been trying to channel this album reaching people way outside of country music, but also including the people that have been there for me. Hopefully, all sides will find some joy in it. There's going to be people who are going to say, 'Oh, she's made a pop album - there's synthesisers on this!' I always want to go wherever I'm led, wherever I'm inspired to go. That's what happened this time.''