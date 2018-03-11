Kacey Musgraves has announced a huge world tour, kicking off in Europe.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter admitted she was ''freaking out'' as she shared the exciting news during her headlining set at the County To Country music festival at London's The O2 on Saturday (10.03.18).

Kacey said: ''I would like to make an announcement while I have you all here. I haven't told anyone this yet. We are gonna go on a world tour this year and we're starting over here in the fall.

''It's gonna be called 'Oh What A World' and I'm freaking out because we get to play Wembley arena on October 27th so I'm assuming you all will be here. I am so freaking excited to come back.''

Kacey's tour will star in Amsterdam on October 21 and take in UK cities including Bristol, York, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. She will also head to Ireland to play Dublin on November 6th, with more dates and cities to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on March 16th, while Kacey's new album 'Golden Hour' will be released on March 30th.

During her headlining set, on the second night of C2C at London's The O2, Kacey - dressed in a rhinestone studded jumpsuit and blue furry jacket - played a number of tracks from her new record, which she admitted is a departure from her country roots.

She said: ''I feel like I've gone through a lot since you last heard my music. I love country and I would never want to totally ditch that but my new music incorporates a whole new sound in my own way.''

She also revealed the record was heavily inspired by her marriage to fellow country artist Ruston Kelly, who she wed in October 2017.

Before launching into 'Love Is A Wild Thing', she said: ''A lot has happened since I was here last, I got married. It sounds cheesy to say out loud but this song been inspired by the fact that love will always trump hate. Hate is out there, especially these days but love will always find a way.''

However, she did not forget her older material and thrilled the crowd with her own version of 'Mama's Broken Heart', which she wrote for Miranda Lambert.

The excited star also said she was ''so f**king excited'' to be back in London but quickly made her apologies to those listening to the BBC Radio 2 live broadcast of the show for swearing.

She said: ''I'm so sorry to any classy BBC listeners out there for my swearing, you might want to turn it down.''

Other tracks performed by Kacey included 'Rainbow', 'Follow Your Arrow' and 'Butterflies', before she ended the show with 'Neon Moon' and 'Merry Go Round'.