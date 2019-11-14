Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs won big at the Country Music Awards 2019.

The 31-year-old star took home the Female Vocalist of the Year accolade and also won Music Video of the Year for the accompaniment to her hit 'Rainbow' at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night (13.11.19), and Luke won Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Beautiful Crazy'.

Speaking to the crowd while accepting her award for Female Vocalist of the Year, Kacey said: ''Ultimately, I just want to say that I feel that the female creative spirit, female energy, it's really needed right now. It's really important.

''I feel like it's something earth needs.

''So whether it's me up here or any of the other women in this category, I just think it's a beautiful thing and I'm very appreciative.

''Thank you so much. I love country music. I have an amazing team. They worked their a**es off.

''I'm really thankful to be here.''

Kacey and country legend Willie Nelson performed at the spectacle, and Halsey collaborated with Lady Antebellum, who lost out on the Vocal Group of the Year gong to Old Dominion.

Garth Brooks won the big prize of the night, taking home Entertainer of the Year for a record seventh time.

He told the crowd: ''If they gave this award for this show tonight, I'd have to give it to Reba McEntire for her performance tonight of 'Fancy.'

''And Kelsea Ballerini - if you want to know what an entertainer is, take a guitar and just a single voice in the middle of an arena and shrink a room ... fantastic performance.''

And referring to Luke, he said: ''Wherever you're at, this has got your name on it in the future. I can tell you that right now.''

Elsewhere at the CMAs, Maren Morris triumphed in the Album of the Year category for 'Girl', Ashley McBryde was named New Artist of the Year, and Blake Shelton won Single of the Year for 'God's Country'.

Country music legends Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton co-hosted the event.

Dolly took to the stage to collaborate with Zach Williams and For King & Country, and Carrie also performed at the event, as did Miranda Lambert.

Country Music Awards 2019 winners list:

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs

Album of the Year: 'Girl', Maren Morris

New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde

Song of the Year: 'Beautiful Crazy', Luke Combs

Single of the Year: 'God's Country', Blake Shelton

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Music Video of the Year: 'Rainbow,' Kacey Musgraves

Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kris Kristofferson