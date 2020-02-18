Kacey Musgraves is a ''warrior'' for eyelash experimentation.

The 31-year-old singer always has dramatic lashes but her make-up artist Moani Lee varies how she positions her false ones depending on factors such as the lighting of a TV set versus being on stage in a dark arena with bright spotlights.

Moani said: ''Kacey's been such a warrior for experimentation.

''I give her a lot of credit for trusting me and being willing to try new things because when I first started working with her, she wanted double [or] triple layers of lashes; it's been a really fun road to pull it back.''

Although Moani uses cheap sets of strip lashes for Kacey, she doesn't simply glue and stick them to the lash line.

She explained: ''I like to chop the full sets [up] to look like individuals because I like the pattern of the full set.''

From there, she adds them bit-by-bit to the 'Space Cowboy' singer's eyes and adds volume in different places according to the occasion, but typically likes to build volume ''from the centre out'', instead of the outer corner where strip lashes are usually heaviest.

She told Allure magazine: ''A lot of times when you try to do a shape that goes [to the outer corners] and the lights are coming in in a certain way, it ends up looking droopy.

''[It's] shadowy at the bottom -- I really hate that.

''My trick is to build into where the highest part of your brow hits. Three-quarters of the way out, that's where your lashes should be the most open.''

And when the pair opt against false lashes, the cosmetics expert knows just how to make the most of her famous client's natural ones.

She said: ''[Kacey] has a really beautiful set of lashes herself, so if I can get my hands on a really good mascara... I like to make sure that I coat every single hair.

''Then I go in and do it two or three more times.''