Nsync members took to Twitter to congratulate their bandmate Justin Timberlake on his ''awesome'' Super Bowl halftime show.
Justin Timberlake's Nsync bandmates showered the star with praise for his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The 90s band were rumoured to be reuniting at the NFL showpiece on Sunday (04.02.18), but Joey Fatone quickly dismissed speculation the 'Bye Bye Bye' group - which also included Jc Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass - were to join the 'SexyBack' singer.
However, that didn't stop them taking to Twitter to congratulate the 37-year-old singer for his show-stopping set, which saw him pay tribute to the late music legend Prince, in his hometown of Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
Lance also reassured fans that though they didn't get together at the football spectacle, they will be reuniting for their forthcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in spring.
He wrote: ''#ToldYa But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin! (sic)''
Chris said: ''Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!! (sic)''
And several stars logged onto the micro-blogging app to express their disappointment that NSYNC didn't perform together at the event.
Demi Lovato wrote: '' But..... NSYNC...... (sic)'', adding floods of tears emojis.
And 'Arrow' actor Colton Haynes claimed he might own the ''biggest'' pile of NSYNC memorabilia in the world, as he predicted the reunion ''wasn't gonna happen''.
He wrote: ''I'm not 100% sure of this but I might have the biggest *NSYNC memorabilia collection in the world that I bought at auction. It's not gonna happen but they deserve to have a reunion at the Super Ball today & not just a 30 second bulls**t one. (sic)''
The last time the five of them reunited was for Justin's MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard performance in 2013.
After shooting down the rumours they were going to join Justin at the Super Bowl, Joey, 40, insisted he wasn't upset at being snubbed by his former bandmate.
He said: ''There's nothing wrong with that. He's doing his thing.''
