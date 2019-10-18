Justin Timberlake will miss out on Halloween with his family for the first time.

Justin has made a habit of dressing up for the holiday with wife Jessica Biel and son Silas, four but the singer and actor will be absent this year as he will be shooting new film 'Palmer' - which follows a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track - on location.

The 'Mirrors' hitmaker told Billboard: ''We win Halloween every year, let's be honest. But I'm starting a film very soon and so, unfortunately, it's the first year that we're going to be away from each other for Halloween.

''This is the first year that he (Silas) and mom will be doing Halloween, and I'll be on location.''

Justin, Jessica and Silas have previously dressed up Buzz Lightyear, Jessie' and Woody from 'Toy Story' and characters from 'The Lego Batman Movie' in previous years and the 38-year-old star can't wait for this year's offering.

Justin said: ''My son gets to pick our Halloween costumes every year. He gets to choose, so everything we've ever worn is his choice. As the years go by, that may have to be modified, because you never know what a child will choose!

''He hasn't chosen yet (this year)... but I will say this. If I had to guess, which I'll probably be way off, he loves Batman. He was Lego Batman last year. So listen, I wouldn't be surprised if he chose that again!''