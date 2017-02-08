Justin Timberlake has revealed he left *NSYNC because he felt he was ''growing out of it'' and believed some of his bandmates didn't ''care'' about the music as much as he did.
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker decided to ''follow his heart'' and leave the boy band - which also included Jc Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass - so he could launch his own solo career.
Speaking about the split, he said: ''We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche.
''And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.''
And the 36-year-old singer - who has 22-month-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel - opened up about being on the road at a young age, admitting he ''can't really remember not being famous''.
He told The Hollywood Reporter magazine: ''I was about 15 or 16 years old. We'd just given a concert in Germany at a festival on this huge field. And we were in the tour bus afterward, driving on a dirt road, and I looked out the window and saw all these young, impressionable females running after the bus.
''I think we can all agree that I did not have a normal childhood ... I have some faint images from my childhood but no, I can't really remember not being famous.''
Meanwhile, Justin previously revealed his son ''shaped'' his hit single 'Can't Stop The Feeling'.
He said: ''I'd be leaving out the whole truth if I didn't say having him shaped what the song actually is. [Having a child] gives you a different insight. It's like 'The Matrix,' man. You open a door and there's this whole other world on the other side of it. And you look back through the door at the other world and you're like, 'What was I doing there?'''
