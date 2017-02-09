Justin Timberlake thinks he could ''teach his son a lot'' about the showbiz industry if he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.
Justin Timberlake could ''teach his son a lot'' about the showbiz industry.
The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker isn't sure if he would approve of his 22-month-old son Silas - who he shares with his wife Jessica Biel - following him into the music industry later in his life but feels he would be a good teacher if his son did make that decision.
He said: ''Would I want my child to follow my path? You know, I haven't been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.''
And the 36-year-old singer admits becoming a father himself has ''opened all the floodgates'' and has shown him the importance of how a parent can affect their child's life so deeply.
He added to The Hollywood Reporter magazine: ''You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could.'
''But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f**k me up!'''
Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted becoming a father has changed his life and has forced him to reflect on his music career.
He said: ''My life has changed and is changing. So it's important to discover that there's work you can do where you get more time with your family. I wouldn't go on tour next week because I wanna be with my son. I wanna be with my wife. What does touring even look like for me now? It's such a luxury to be able to make those decisions: to be able to think about how you could do the work you used to do in a different way.
''As men, we're always taught at a young age to be a man and have your priorities in order. And you get to a point where you're like, 'It's not about 'being a man', it's about fulfilment.' Which is a totally different thing.''
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...