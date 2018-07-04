Justin Timberlake wants to work with Drake again, after they previously joined forces for Justin's 2013 track 'Cabaret'.
The 37-year-old singer previously joined forces with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker for the track 'Cabaret' - which appeared on Justin's 2013 album 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2' - and has said he loves Drake's newest release 'Scorpion', and has already ''talked about'' teaming up with the star for a second time.
He said: ''I love 'Scorpion', I think it literally just like answered anything. We've talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don't wanna say too much because I don't wanna jinx it, but we've talked about it a lot.''
It isn't just Drake that Justin is keen to get back into the studio with either, as he also noted his reunion with Pharrell Williams on his latest album 'Man of the Woods' is just the beginning when it comes to the work he plans on doing with the renowned musician.
Speaking to Complex magazine, Justin added: ''I feel like we just got back together, there's so much more to do and so many more sounds to explore together.''
The singer's comments come as he dropped surprise track 'SoulMate' on Tuesday (03.07.18), which he posted on YouTube alongside a description which simply read: ''SUMMER STARTS NOW. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Justin was recently forced to delay his European tour and axe three shows in the UK.
The 'Say Something' hitmaker was scheduled to kick off the next leg of his 'The Man of The Woods Tour' in Paris on June 22, however it will now commence on July 3 at the French capital's AccorHotels Arena.
A statement from Live Nation said: ''Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans.''
Three dates have been cancelled in Birmingham on June 28, Manchester on July 2 and Glasgow on July 6, with fans able to obtain a full refund at their point of purchase.
