Justin Timberlake visited a children's hospital after their plea to meet the pop star went viral.

The 'Say Something' hitmaker took time out of his 'Man of the Woods' tour to meet kids at HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio after they recorded a video dancing to his hit track 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from their hospital beds.

The hospital shared on their official Twitter page: ''We want to thank @jtimberlake for visiting with our amazing kids and their families! We also want to say thank you to YOU! for helping make this possible by sharing and liking their video. #JTSawMe (sic)''

And one fan Maria was given the VIP treatment and was invited to join Justin at the AT&T Center for his show.

Another tweet reads: ''Maria is getting the VIP treatment from @jtimberlake! At the @attcenter and #djfreestylesteve also sharing the love! #JTSawMe (sic)''

The hospital launched the #JTSeeMe campaign on Twitter, with their original tweet reading: ''Help us get Justin Timberlake to come visit our kids at Methodist Children's Hospital this weekend! Please retweet! @jtimberlake ! #JTseeMe #ManOfTheWoodsTour (sic)''

Justin recently returned to his tour after being forced to postpone a number of concerts between October and December due to bruised vocal chords.

Sharing a series of photos of himself onstage and behind the scenes at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., he wrote on Instagram: ''Feels good to be back.(sic)''

And the previous week Justin admitted he was excited about getting back on the road.

In a video posted to the social media site, he said: ''First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, DC we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready? (sic)''