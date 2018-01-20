Justin Timberlake says a Las Vegas residency is a ''retirement plan''.

The 36-year-old singer - who is preparing for the release of his comeback album 'Man of the Woods' - insisted that he is not planning to follow in the footsteps of artists including his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Lopez or Celina Dion by signing up for a Vegas residency.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different. I definitely don't, you know, it feels like.''

When Lowe said: ''...A retirement option?,'' Justin agreed.

He said: ''You're planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels like scary to me.''

Meanwhile, Justin has teamed up with Timbaland for his new album and he revealed the idea behind the record came from years of conversation with super producer Pharrell Williams.

Opening up about the LP's Southern Americana sound, he explained: ''There's this sonic real estate that's so available. [Pharrell] kept pushing me and pushing me to say, 'No but you're the guy who has to do it because you're from there'.

''You can put a positive thing out there about the South and we can do it with sound. He kept telling me, 'I can hear it.'''