Justin Timberlake says a Las Vegas residency is a ''retirement plan'' and he has no desire to commit to one right now.
Justin Timberlake says a Las Vegas residency is a ''retirement plan''.
The 36-year-old singer - who is preparing for the release of his comeback album 'Man of the Woods' - insisted that he is not planning to follow in the footsteps of artists including his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Lopez or Celina Dion by signing up for a Vegas residency.
During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different. I definitely don't, you know, it feels like.''
When Lowe said: ''...A retirement option?,'' Justin agreed.
He said: ''You're planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels like scary to me.''
Meanwhile, Justin has teamed up with Timbaland for his new album and he revealed the idea behind the record came from years of conversation with super producer Pharrell Williams.
Opening up about the LP's Southern Americana sound, he explained: ''There's this sonic real estate that's so available. [Pharrell] kept pushing me and pushing me to say, 'No but you're the guy who has to do it because you're from there'.
''You can put a positive thing out there about the South and we can do it with sound. He kept telling me, 'I can hear it.'''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...